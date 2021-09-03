15 Teachers Share Their Biggest Wishes for the New School Year

Watch : Teachers Share Uplifting Messages to Students Amid Coronavirus

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.

Although it may seem like Memorial Day was just yesterday, Labor Day weekend unofficially means summer is over and it's time to head back to school.

This year, many students are returning to in-person learning for the first time in more than a year and a half. But like always, teachers are ready to give kids of all ages a safe and special school year.

"I wish that families knew that we are all going to be doing our best under some stressful and challenging circumstances," Los Angeles school teacher Nicolle Fefferman told E! News. "Everyone needs a little love every so often, so hearing positive feedback from students and families is so wonderful."

And as the co-moderator of the Parents Supporting Teachers Facebook group, the social studies teacher has some ways to share appreciation for teachers working so hard.

"Some teachers love handwritten notes of love. Some teachers love books and coffee. Some teachers love when families can chip in to help make the class more inviting with supplies," Nicolle explained. "Some teachers love when families help create a strong classroom community. Students and families should check in with their teachers about what their 'love language' is as we start this school year. For sure though, the thank yous and hugs feed our teacher souls."