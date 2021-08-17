Who Messed Up Teyana Taylor's Kitchen?! See the We Got Love Star Hilariously Play Detective

Watch : Teyana Wants to Know Why There Are Footprints on Her New Floor

Caution: Teyana Taylor at work.

The We Got Love Teyana & Iman star hilariously shuts down her home construction site to play detective in a sneak peek at the series premiere, airing tomorrow, Aug. 18 on E!.

"Why do I see footprints all over these white floors that just got painted? Hello?" Teyana yells. "Why would you go over the fresh painted kitchen with sneakers on?"

Her first suspect: husband Iman Shumpert, who replies, "Where are we supposed to walk? So, how are we supposed to get out?"

Teyana snaps, "Don't go back on my floor," before playfully shutting the door in Iman's face.

In a confessional, Iman breaks down the evidence. "You can clearly see the size six or eight of a footprint," he points out. "I think it was the Dolce and Gabbana's, man. I'm not the one that did it. Size 14 shoe, leave me out of it."