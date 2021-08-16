Lea Michele Shows Support for Beanie Feldstein After She Lands Her Dream Role in Funny Girl

Watch : Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

Lea Michele is singing Beanie Feldstein's praises!

After the Booksmart actress scored the lead role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming Funny Girl revival on Broadway, Lea—who's no stranger to the Broadway stage—showed her support.

Taking to social media last week, Beanie, 28, shared the exciting casting announcement, which seemed written in the stars.

"i went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true," she captioned her post, alongside a throwback photo of her fabulous costume.

It didn't take long for Beanie's friends and followers to celebrate her upcoming role, including the 34-year-old Glee alum, Debra Messing and several others.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!!!" Lea responded, adding three star emojis.

"Oh my goodness this is amazing!" fellow Glee star Melissa Benoist replied, with Debra gushing, "I SCREAMED...I cannot imagine anything more perfect!"