Sydney McLaughlin's New Balance Collection Encourages Everyone to "Be the First You"

We interviewed Sydney McLaughlin because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line/ a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Track and field sensation Sydney McLaughlin is a gold medal winner, world record breaker, and, now she can add "designer" to her list of titles. The New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection launched today and the athlete talked to E! News about the endeavor and why she has always loved the brand. Sydney shared, "Besides amazing quality, for me, New Balance has just really allowed me to feel supported and that I can be my authentic self. It allows me to tell my story in a way that's really genuine to who I am. I've just always felt very at home, even before I was being sponsored and endorsed by them."

The Olympian added, "It's been awesome over the years to grow up with them and they feel a lot like family." For Sydney, having the right gear helps get her in the best mindset before she hits the field. The New Jersey native explained, "The right clothes just make me feel a little more excited to go work out. Look good, feel good, do good. I feel a little more excited to show up, show off the outfit, and then get in a good workout because I'm already feeling good." And, that's a sentiment we all can relate to, even if we're not professional athletes.

Sydney shared additional insights, design inspiration, her favorite pieces from the launch, and the importance of "being the first you" in an exclusive interview with E! News.