All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacation

Marking a milestone in Mexico.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an inside look at her romantic beach getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker on Monday, Aug. 16 with a series of Instagram Stories capturing their relaxing beach vacay. The Blink-182 rocker confronted his fear of flying after surviving a fatal 2008 crash that left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body.
Kourtney and Travis were photographed boarding Kylie Jenner's private jet for a weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Aug. 14 with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in tow.
"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source told E! News about Travis' return to traveling. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."
The insider added, "Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous. Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way."
This isn't the first time Kourtney has helped Travis overcome anxiety: the mother of three calmed Travis' fear of heights during her 42nd birthday trip to Utah. Now, however, the happy couple can sit back, relax and celebrate Travis' milestone moment.
See pics of their lavish oceanfront getaway below!