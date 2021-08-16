Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacation

Marking a milestone in Mexico. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an inside look at her romantic beach getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker on Monday, Aug. 16 with a series of Instagram Stories capturing their relaxing beach vacay. The Blink-182 rocker confronted his fear of flying after surviving a fatal 2008 crash that left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. 

Kourtney and Travis were photographed boarding Kylie Jenner's private jet for a weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Aug. 14 with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in tow. 

"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source told E! News about Travis' return to traveling. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."

The insider added, "Travis took his time and definitely seemed a little bit nervous. Kourtney was very supportive and helped him every step of the way." 

This isn't the first time Kourtney has helped Travis overcome anxiety: the mother of three calmed Travis' fear of heights during her 42nd birthday trip to Utah. Now, however, the happy couple can sit back, relax and celebrate Travis' milestone moment. 

See pics of their lavish oceanfront getaway below!

Instagram
Mirror Image

Kourtney Kardashian snapped a serene pic of the blue sky meeting the ocean beyond a hotel infinity pool on Aug. 16. 

Instagram
Morning Shot

Kourtney sipped a mini espresso on Aug. 16 to start her weekend in paradise. 

Instagram
Tree of Life

Love blossoms here! An indoor tree hung with hearts overlooks the infinity pool in a peaceful pic. 

Instagram
Margaritaville

This artful pic landed on Kourtney's IG on Aug. 16 featuring a salted rim and an ice cold margarita.

Instagram
Ocean Breeze

A video showed a slight breeze ruffling palm trees as Kourtney and Travis Barker enjoyed the resort. 

Instagram
Festive Fiesta

Kourtney shared the fun printed dinner plates and tablecloth while in Cabo San Lucas.

Instagram
Café All Day

Kourtney and her green nails clutched a mini cup of joe. 

Instagram
Cheers to Paradise

A margarita awaits on the perfect summer day at the beach. 

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

