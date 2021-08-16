Rumer Willis Shares Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photos With Parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Watch : Rumer Willis Talks #Twinning Pic With Demi Moore

What do you get when you cross G.I. Jane with John McClane? One seriously cute kid!



Rumer Willis is officially turning 33 and in celebration, the actress shared never-before-seen photos of her younger self with her parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis to Instagram. In a series of cute throwbacks, the 90210 alum captioned her celebratory Aug. 16 post, "How it started…8.16.88."



In the first pic of the collage, a young Demi is seen cradling a very tiny Rumer way back when; while in another, her dad, Bruce, is seen posing with his arms folded alongside his infant daughter. Rumer also included sweet, candid Polaroids of herself during her adolescent years.



The Pretty Little Liars actress is the oldest daughter of Demi and Bruce's three children together. The two actors—who tied the knot in November 1987 and separated in June 1998—also share daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27.

As for Demi, the mom of three shared a very special tribute to her daughter in an Instagram post of her own.