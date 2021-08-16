Peacock Hits a Home Run With Field of Dreams TV Series Announcement

Watch : How Kevin Costner Brought "Black or White" to Life

If Peacock builds it, they will come.

The streaming platform announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that the Oscar-nominated 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams will be adapted into a TV series on Peacock. Per a press statement, the updated Field of Dreams show will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."

While there has been no official word on casting, fans can only hope that original leading man Kevin Costner returns to the fantasy baseball diamond in the cornfields. The series is written and executive produced by Rutherford Falls' Michael Shur, along with fellow executive producers Lawrence Gordon, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

"Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said today. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."