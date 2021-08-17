Meet Dr. Mercy, Your Next TLC Obsession

Watch : "Dr. Mercy" Exclusive Look: Have Mercy on My Skin

These struggling patients need mercy—Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo, that is.

In this exclusive sneak peek at TLC's newest medical series, aptly titled Dr. Mercy, we are introduced to the Chicago-based dermatologist, who isn't afraid to tackle bizarre and fascinating skin cases. In fact, as the new TV doctor notes in the first look above, she loves dermatology because "you never know what you're going to get."

And it seems that Dr. Mercy sees it all, treating patients with everything from giant cysts to extreme moles to unwanted female facial hair. "The skin is a manifestation of what's going on internally," Dr. Mercy notes in a voiceover. "So, a lot of what we do in dermatology, it's not just the skin that you're treating, you're treating a person as a whole."

Dr. Mercy clearly lives by this mantra as she's seen encouraging one patient to focus on her mental health, adding, "There's nothing that you did to get this."