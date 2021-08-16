Pose's Mj Rodriguez Just Dropped Major Hints About Her 2021 Emmys Dress & Designer

Mj Rodriguez is ready to Pose on the Emmys red carpet!
The FX star made history in July 2021 as the first transgender nominee in the Best Actress category for her role on Pose, and Rodriguez exclusively revealed her reaction to the news during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 16.
"It was the best moment," Rodriguez gushed today about learning of her nomination while at the Cannes Film Festival. "I wish I could call somebody and tell them, like, 'I told you so,' but I was so scared. I didn't know what was going to happen."
As for breaking barriers as the first transgender Best Actress nominee, Rodriguez revealed that it "means a lot" to the LGBTQ+ community.
"This is like my main thing I was saying, it's finally opening the doors and showing how we exist in the world, not like these caricatures or ideal images that people see of us," Rodriguez explained of her role on Pose. "This gives a broader skew of who we are as human beings."
The all-star ensemble cast including Billy Porter and Indya Moore shared a common drive and "diligence" to represent various communities.
"We collectively made sure we worked together as a team and also I knew a lot of them before Pose and all of them are hard workers, striving, really pride-driven actors who wanted to make a change," Rodriguez added.
The series even inspired Jeremy Scott's fashion collections!
So, who will Rodriguez be wearing at the Emmys?
"I can't really say anything right now because I want this to be a little bit of a surprise," Rodriguez teased, although she admitted she got "chills" just thinking about her dress. "I've chosen already and I'm really happy with the choice I've chosen. It's possibly going to be ice blue or maybe gold. It's a real sick designer. I'm so happy that I'm partnering with her."
Watch the full interview above to hear if Rodriguez thinks her Pose character Blanca got the ending she "deserved," and why the Emmy nominee is partnering with Absolut Vodka for the Summer Comeback Statements by Absolut limited edition apparel collection.