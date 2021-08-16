Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Director Pete Chatmon

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy": Newlywed Game

Paging Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: A new baby is on the way!

Kelly McCreary, who has starred as Dr. Maggie Pierce since the 10th season of Grey's Anatomy, is pregnant. The actress announced her baby news in an Instagram post sponsored by Clearblue on Monday, Aug. 16. "When being late comes right on time," she captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. "Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY! Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!" In another photo, she showed off a fitting new accessory: a necklace reading "Hot Mama."

Dad-to-be Pete Chatmon, whose directing credits include You and Insecure, also shared the special news on his Instagram account, writing, "This Is My Favorite Monday Post Of All Time. So Excited To Grow Our Family And Add Dad To My Resume."

The future parents tied the knot in May 2019 after meeting on the set of Grey's Anatomy two years earlier. "Two years down, [infinity sign emoji] to go," she wrote to him in an Instagram tribute. "Happy Anniversary, my baby, my love, my favorite person, the best decision I've ever made in my whole entire life, @petechatmon."