This BTS Pic From Kim Kardashian's "First Photo Shoot Ever" Will Make Your Jaw Drop

How things have changed!

Kim Kardashian is taking a walk down memory lane. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an epic photo from her early days in Hollywood on Instagram on Monday, Aug. 16, proving how far she's come over the past ten-plus years.

"My first photo shoot ever," the mother of four wrote this morning with a behind-the-scenes snapshot on her on set modeling a sexy cream-colored lingerie, black tights and heels. Kim flaunts major cleavage in the body suit with her hair up in an old Hollywood 'do. The mogul is definitely serving vixen vibes, proving her first magazine cover is surely near in the future.

Since her first days of modeling, Kim has gone on to grace Vogue, become a mainstay ion the annual Met Gala red carpet, start her own fashion line SKIMS and break the Internet countless times with her sexy style and iconic pics.