Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Will Once More Break Your Heart in New The Crown Deleted Scene

Once again, we're bowing down to Emma Corrin's portrayal of Princess Diana.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Netflix released a deleted scene from the critically acclaimed fourth season of The Crown and, in the new footage, a lonely Princess Di decides to watch the anniversary gift she gave husband Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor): a recording of her performance of "All I Ask of You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

In the romantic scene, the princess sings her heart out, captivating the cast and crew of the West End production. Yet, the moment seems to highlight the fact that, although she thrives in spotlight, she couldn't be more alone in the shadows.

As fans of the show may recall, Prince Charles goes on to mock this anniversary present to his sister, Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), highlighting how different the Prince and Princess of Wales actually were.