Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Will Once More Break Your Heart in New The Crown Deleted Scene

Once again, we're bowing down to Emma Corrin's portrayal of Princess Diana.
On Monday, Aug. 16, Netflix released a deleted scene from the critically acclaimed fourth season of The Crown and, in the new footage, a lonely Princess Di decides to watch the anniversary gift she gave husband Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor): a recording of her performance of "All I Ask of You" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, The Phantom of the Opera.
In the romantic scene, the princess sings her heart out, captivating the cast and crew of the West End production. Yet, the moment seems to highlight the fact that, although she thrives in spotlight, she couldn't be more alone in the shadows.
As fans of the show may recall, Prince Charles goes on to mock this anniversary present to his sister, Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), highlighting how different the Prince and Princess of Wales actually were.
Corrin and O'Connor have received praise from both fans and critics for their portrayals of the doomed royal couple. In July, they were both nominated in the Emmys' Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series categories, respectively.
Season four follows Charles and Diana's whirlwind courtship and subsequent unhappiness, especially when Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) encourages the pair to make the marriage work—so the heartbreaking performance below is just one of many from the season.
Corrin's reign as Princess Diana has since come to an end, as Elizabeth Debicki is stepping into the role for season five. For everything we know about the upcoming season, scroll through the images below.
The Crown seasons one through four are available to stream on Netflx.