Watch Naya Rivera's Son Josey Sing Michael Jackson Just Like His Late Mom

He got it from his mama.

It looks like Naya Rivera's son Josey spent some quality time honing his music skills this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 15, the late Glee star's 5-year-old son belted it out to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," according to dad Ryan Dorsey's Instagram Story. The actor captured the youngster as he performed the 1988 hit to a karaoke track and shared footage of the pint-sized performer as he strummed a guitar.

Seeing the footage, fans quickly compared Josey's apparent love for music to Naya, who rose to fame as singing cheerleader Santana Lopez on the hit Fox series. She even starred in Glee's tribute episode to Michael Jackson in 2012, performing "Smooth Criminal."

This isn't the first time Josey has shown off his own performing chops and affinity for the late King of Pop. In October 2020, Ryan posted videos of his son dancing to "Smooth Criminal" and "They Don't Care About Us."