Watch Naya Rivera's Son Josey Sing Michael Jackson Just Like His Late Mom

He got it from his mama.
It looks like Naya Rivera's son Josey spent some quality time honing his music skills this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 15, the late Glee star's 5-year-old son belted it out to Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," according to dad Ryan Dorsey's Instagram Story. The actor captured the youngster as he performed the 1988 hit to a karaoke track and shared footage of the pint-sized performer as he strummed a guitar.
Seeing the footage, fans quickly compared Josey's apparent love for music to Naya, who rose to fame as singing cheerleader Santana Lopez on the hit Fox series. She even starred in Glee's tribute episode to Michael Jackson in 2012, performing "Smooth Criminal."
This isn't the first time Josey has shown off his own performing chops and affinity for the late King of Pop. In October 2020, Ryan posted videos of his son dancing to "Smooth Criminal" and "They Don't Care About Us."
It's been more than a year now since Naya's untimely death in July 2020 from an accidental drowning during a boating trip with her son. At the time, she managed to save Josey by helping him back into the boat while they were swimming. Authorities later found him on the boat alone wearing a life vest.
Ryan, who was married to Naya from 2014 to 2018, recently paid tribute to her on the anniversary of her funeral. "Our boy has grown so much," he wrote to her on Instagram. "He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He's doing ok. He's such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he'll see you again, and the invisible string is something that's helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we'll never understand cut short…too soon."
"July will probably always be a strange and difficult month," he continued, "in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven't been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey."