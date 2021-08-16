Penelope Disick Proves She's a Budding Chef in Sweet Photo Taken By Dad Scott Disick

Watch : Inside North West & Penelope Disick's "Candy Land"-Themed B-Day Bash

Penelope Disick is cooking in style.

Scott Disick took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter whipping up a meal. The young chef wore floral pajamas while showing off her culinary expertise and donned some chic sunglasses to avoid tearing up from the red onions.

Drawing inspiration from Corey Hart's '80s hit "Sunglasses at Night," Scott captioned the image, "I wear my sunglasses at night So I can, so I can. CHOP ONIONS."

This isn't the first time fans have seen Penelope help her parents in the kitchen. Back in April, Kourtney posted a photo of P helping her juice some lemons. And in 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a snapshot of the little one using a Snow White spatula, calling her "my little sous chef."

So what does Penelope like to eat? In 2020, Kourtney uploaded a picture of the mother-daughter duo sharing a plate of pasta. And it looks like Penelope enjoys breakfast foods as she celebrated her seventh birthday at IHOP.