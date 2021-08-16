Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Penelope Disick Proves She's a Budding Chef in Sweet Photo Taken By Dad Scott Disick

Scott Disick took to Instagram on Aug. 15 to share a photo of his 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick helping him whip up a meal.

Penelope Disick is cooking in style.

Scott Disick took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter whipping up a meal. The young chef wore floral pajamas while showing off her culinary expertise and donned some chic sunglasses to avoid tearing up from the red onions.

Drawing inspiration from Corey Hart's '80s hit "Sunglasses at Night," Scott captioned the image, "I wear my sunglasses at night So I can, so I can. CHOP ONIONS."

This isn't the first time fans have seen Penelope help her parents in the kitchen. Back in April, Kourtney posted a photo of P helping her juice some lemons. And in 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a snapshot of the little one using a Snow White spatula, calling her "my little sous chef."

So what does Penelope like to eat? In 2020, Kourtney uploaded a picture of the mother-daughter duo sharing a plate of pasta. And it looks like Penelope enjoys breakfast foods as she celebrated her seventh birthday at IHOP.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick's Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments

According to Us Weekly, Kourtney, who is also mom to sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, broke down some of the meals she likes to make her kids on her app back in 2016, noting they'll usually start the day with some gluten-free waffles, scrambled eggs or cereal.

"For lunch, we usually have carrots and celery with hummus and a gluten-free rice tortilla with sliced turkey meat or turkey dogs—no bun," she reportedly added at the time. "Penelope and I love salads, so we usually eat a big yummy one for lunch."

To see more adorable photos of Penelope, scroll on.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

Instagram
Playing in the Sand

...in her Skims, of course!

Instagram
Another Year Older

As Scott put it in the caption of this birthday snapshot, "Holy moly she's 8!"

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Penelope and her little brother, Reign Disick, playing around on a family trip to Montana.

Instagram
Motherly Advice

Kourtney paired this photo of her and Penelope with a heartwarming caption: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter."

Instagram
Celebration Selfie

Penelope posing with festive balloons while celebrating Easter in April of 2020!

Instagram
More Easter Fun

Even more festive than the bunny balloons? An actual bunny!

Instagram
Poolside With Dad

"My loves," Scott captioned this candid pic of Penelope and Reign.

Instagram
Puppy Love

A close-up of Penelope and the family's golden retriever posted by Scott, who called his only daughter "my little precious." Aw!

Instagramming in Italy

"An Italian dream," Kourt wrote on a series of photos that showcased an admittedly dreamy vacation.

Country Chic

Penelope embracing her surroundings while on a family trip to Montana!

More Montana Moments

P proving yet again that she's not afraid of anything.

photos
View More Photos From Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

