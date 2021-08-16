Jay Cutler Says He Was Dropped By Uber Eats Over Stance on School Mask Mandate

A commercial with Jay Cutler? Uber Eats changed the channel.
On Aug. 13, the retired quarterback took to Twitter to reveal his upcoming commercial with the food delivery platform was no more. "Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL," he tweeted. "Was going to film in LA."
"'Views aren't aligned,'" Cutler further explained. "Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend."
A spokesperson for Uber Eats said, "We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work."
The 38-year-old athlete, who shares three kids with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, recently reemerged on Twitter and has been documenting his interest in running for election to the Williamson County School Board in Tennessee. On Aug. 10, the board approved a temporary mask requirement for students, staff and visitors at the elementary grade levels.
In response to a headline about parents calling for masks in the county, Cutler tweeted, "Not this parent. Really hope I'm not put in the corner by Twitter in my first 24 hrs."
He and Cavallari—who are parents to Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—have made headlines in the past for choosing not to vaccinate their children. "Autism wasn't prevalent like it is now years ago," she said in a 2014 interview on HuffPostLive, "so something's going on…I choose to believe that I think it's in the vaccines." Citing studies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated there is "no link between receiving vaccines and developing" autism spectrum disorder.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 have not been authorized for children under 12 years old.