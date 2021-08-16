Orlando Bloom Goes Skinny-Dipping and Has the Pics to Prove It

Orlando Bloom is making quite a splash with his latest social media post.
The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a carousel of images and footage of himself enjoying a dip in what appears to be a public lake. He simply captioned the post with three sweat emojis.
In the first pic, he was standing in the water and showing off his impressive physique from the stomach up. He also shared video of himself doing the backstroke.
However, the most eye-catching slide in the carousel was a shot of the Carnival Row actor displaying his completely bare backside, with a peach emoji covering the important parts. Numerous people are standing on the other side of the lake, but Orlando appeared to be holding an article of clothing in front of himself to prevent any onlookers from getting to know him a bit too well.
As expected, plenty of individuals wrote supportive comments, not to mention a few saucy ones as well. "peachy," Roma Downey commented, adding a number of peach emojis. Josh Brolin posted a string of sign-of-the-horns emojis.
One fan wrote, "The guys on the opposite side of lake," adding an eyes emoji. Another supporter commented, "Turn around!!! LMAO." And a third user shared, "Who knew he had the BACK STROKE toooooo!!!"
A different individual wrote, "Here we go again," as an apparent reference to previous photos of the actor paddle-boarding naked in Italy with now-fiancée Katy Perry, which made the rounds in 2016.
In April 2017, he reflected on the viral moment during an interview with Elle by explaining he "had a moment of feeling free" before adding, "Note to self: You're never free."