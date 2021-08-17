20 Questions With Jessica Simpson

We interviewed Jessica Simpson because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Back to School season is upon us, which means new classes, extracurricular activities, and for us, it's another reason to shop. It also means that we will have celebrity guest editors on hand to share their back to school insights, must-have products, and more with E! readers. Our first E! back to school guest editor was Sarah Michelle Gellar. Our latest guest editor is Jessica Simpson, a mogul, designer, singer, and mother of three, among many other titles.

We all feel like we know Jessica because she's been a part of our lives for years through her work. We first got to know Jessica through her music. Then, she became a reality TV icon. Nowadays, we all have Jessica Simpson shoes and clothes in our closets (and we are always shopping for more). And, of course, we all got to know even more about the star in her incredibly honest, must-read autobiography Open Book. But, even with all of her years in the spotlight, there are still so many things we want to know about the entrepreneur. Keep on scrolling to see her responses to the 20 questions we've been curious about.