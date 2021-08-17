All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 1

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After two years, Bachelor in Paradise is finally back. This show is the comedic relief we've been craving with the familiar faces we have grown to love from The Bachelor franchise. Of course, there will be some drama, and, fingers crossed, there will be some long-lasting love connections. We are only in week one, so we don't know what to expect from the budding relationships, but there's one thing we can always count on, the fashion. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.
We will be searching for the cast members' outfits all season long and we will continue to update this roundup as week one continues with its second episode. We found the clothes from the show and some dupes just in case any of the pieces are sold out. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from SheIn, Romwe, Amazon, Lulus, and more!
When Abigail Heringer asked Ivan Hall and Joe Amabile who they were hoping to connect with in Paradise, they both named Serena Pitt. And, of course, that meant that she would be the next one to walk down those steps. The timing couldn't be any more perfect. When Serena hit the beach, she was wearing a vibrant one-shoulder orange bathing suit top along with a white, crochet sarong. Eventually, Serena wrapped the sarong around Kenny Braasch.... since he showed up naked.
Lulus Light It Up Neon Orange One Shoulder Bikini Top
That bright, orange bathing suit top is from Lulus. Unfortunately, it's out of stock at the moment, but it's available in two other colors.
Billabong Sol Searcher One Shoulder Bikini Top
If you love that one-shoulder orange bikini top and you're bummed that the Lulus one is not available, this one from Billabong is a great dupe.
Urchics Womens Wrap Beachwear Swimsuit Sarong
And, you know how much we just adore Amazon fashion. You can rock this same white sarong with any bathing suit to create an effortlessly chic summer outfit. It's also available in black, which is another must-buy for the beach.
When Kelsey Weir arrived, she showed up with her signature beverage, an entire bottle of champagne. She continues to be a great sport, continuing the champagne joke from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. Her arrival brought some humorous moments with David Spade and some great summer fashion. She slayed in a leopard underwire bikini and a black, sheer sarong. It's all about the sarongs, ladies.
Missguided Brown Leopard Print Underwire U Bikini Top & Bottom
Rejoice, shopaholics. This leopard print bikini is on sale at Missguided. You can score the same bikini bottoms for $6 and the top is $15. No dupes necessary for this. However, you should jump on this quickly before it sells out.
Ekouaer Women Short Sarongs
It's not clear where that black, sheer sarong is from. But, no need to worry we found something with this same look. This sarong is just $11 at Amazon. It's available in a ton of colors and it has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. This is an immediate "add to cart."
It's so nice to have Natasha Parker back on our TV screens again! She brought sophistication the the beach in a stunning, black one-piece swimsuit, along with her magnetic personality and on-point facial expressions.
Bowanadacles Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits
That black swimsuit looked super expensive, but it's a surprisingly affordable find from Romwe. Unfortunately, there's some bad news: it's sold out. However, this suit from Walmart is the perfect substitute. It's also available in red and white.
Victoria Larson entertained us all as the self-proclaimed queen during Matt James' season of The Bachelor. We all expected that title to trickle down into Paradise. However, the queen is gone and this summer is all about "the goddess." Victoria accessorized with an instantly iconic spiked headband.
Head Accessories Zip Tie Spiked Halo Crown
If you want to channel your inner goddess, this headband is a great start to achieving that look.
Everyone was taken aback by Mari Pepin's beauty when she showed up on the beach. She also brought it with her style game, obviously. Her two-piece floral outfit was just perfect for BIP. It was such a cute look that it was easy to forget that she was getting to know Kenny while he was just laying there naked.
Romwe Tropical Print Tie Shoulder Shirred Cami Top With Shorts
You'll exude tropical vibes everywhere you go in this Romwe two-piece set. The top has an adorable tie in the middle. A high-waisted short and a crop top are always a great match for summer... especially for $14.
The reigning queen of Paradise Demi Burnett ascended upon the beach toward the end of the premiere episode, making an entrance with her bold personality and fashion. She wore a bright, three-piece bikini set, which included a matching skirt.
SheIn 3pack Abstract Fluid Pattern Triangle Bikini Swimsuit
It's so refreshing to see an affordable look on Bachelor in Paradise. It doesn't get any better than this three-piece set from SheIn. It's $15 for the set, so it's just $5 per piece. If you're into this look, do not pass it up. Deals like this are hard to find, especially on reality TV.
