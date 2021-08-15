The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Visit Canada Post Engagement: Inside Their Trip

Now that The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston gave Blake Moynes her final rose, the engaged couple's real life can officially begin.
They recently started their post-engagement public tour by hitting up Blake's home country of Canada. The two shared snippets of their trip together on Instagram Stories.
The duo visited Niagara Falls. Katie shared a video showing her and Blake totally drenched in water while wearing matching red ponchos on a tour boat.
The couple also visited another tourist site, CN Tower in Toronto, where they enjoyed a delicious, melting dark chocolate sphere dessert with warm chocolate ganache on a plate that read "Congratulations" in chocolate syrup, as seen on Katie's Instagram Story. She also posted a cute selfie with her fiancé.
The former reality show lead then posted a video of herself trying to take a photo with Blake in bed. He kept goofing off, posing with a peace sign, to which Katie repeatedly jokingly asked him to take a "normal photo."
Katie also shared a picture of her poutine fries, which Blake documented on his own profile of Katie eating the snack in a car ride.
Blake also hilariously spoofed a photoshoot Katie did by a pool in a green and pink outfit, and he decided to pose the same way to make fun of his partner. Katie shared Blake's pic on her Instagram Stories, clearly appreciating her fiancé's sense of humor
After "winning" Katie's season of The Bachelorette, Blake shared a celebratory Instagram post holding and kissing Katie.
"Cheers to last rose & last huju," he captioned his post. "Poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston !"
The Canadian continued, "So excited to start our best f-cking life! You're a rock. My rock. A mature, nurturing, supportive & loving partner who continues to impress me everyday."
He then looked toward their future, saying, "We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I'll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it! I love you buggy."