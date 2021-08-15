Sophie Turner Posts Never-Before-Seen Pics of Joe Jonas to Celebrate His Birthday

He's a cool dad.
Sophie Turner shared brand-new pics of husband Joe Jonas to ring in his 32nd birthday on Sunday, Aug. 15. To mark the special occasion, the Games of Thrones alum posted two photos of the Jonas Brothers member on Instagram with "Happy Birthday" decor hanging behind him.
The stylish "Sucker" singer stood in what looked like a family home and appeared to be in high spirits for his celebration. He wore a white top with gold buttons and a black collar and gray dress pants. Sophie captioned her 'gram, "Birthday boy" for his big day.
Joe's birthday weekend comes just two months after he and Sophie celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The pair, who welcomed daughter Willa last July, reflected on their wedding day with a sweet message.
"2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub," Sophie captioned her post in June, while also releasing major never-before-seen pics from their romantic ceremony, including a snapshot of the two walking down the aisle, as well as an image of her bridesmaids, featuring her X-Men co-star Alexandra Shipp.
For Joe's part, he sweetly described his marriage with Sophie as "the best two years of my life," and also posted new pics for fans. One boasted his dancing skills, showing him dipping Sophie on the dance floor, another was of Joe and his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas performing onstage.
After dropping jaws at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, the duo headed to a Las Vegas chapel and tied the knot in a surprise ceremony.
DJ Diplo, who's friends with Joe, live-streamed the couple's nuptials, confirming their marriage was the real deal.
A month later, Joe and Sophie tied the knot once again, but this time they jetted off to France and had a glamorous wedding. At the time, a source told E! News, "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."
While it's unknown how Joe will continue to celebrate his birthday, it's clear he's enjoying the downtime at home with his loved ones. Back in May, he opened up about loving his dad duties with his 13-month-old daughter.
"It's been amazing," he said in an interview on CBS This Morning, adding, "It's been forced time at home."
"I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring," the singer continued. "And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."
He added, "I'm so thankful and grateful."