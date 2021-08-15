Why Lizzo Name-Dropped Drake in Her Song "Rumors"

Lizzo just released her first song since 2019's Cuz I Love You, and she's already making plenty of "rumors" swirl with this Cardi B-featured track.
The 33-year-old penned the lyric, "No, I ain't f-ck Drake yet," in the song that dropped on Friday, Aug. 13, which prompted Apple Music's Zane Lowe to ask her about that line in an interview promoting the song.
"You know what I haven't manifested yet," she teased, adding, "F-cking Drake." The Grammy-winning singer burst out laughing, with Zane saying there were probably a lot of people trying to manifest the same thing.
Lizzo responded that she's "not in that line."
"I just thought it would be so funny to say," she explained. "I have a small relationship with him. He's very cool, and I just feel like women, there's so many times where girls' names get dropped in songs 'cause they fine."
And speaking of manifesting, in April, months before her song's release, Lizzo publicly showed her fans on TikTok that she slid into Captain America star Chris Evans' DMs.
She displayed a screenshot of the emojis she sent, which included a gust of wind, a person playing basketball and a basketball ball, which fans theorized was her saying she was "shooting her shot."
Lizzo captioned the TikTok, "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke."
The best part? Chris responded and followed Lizzo back. The rapper shared an update video with the new development, including a message from Chris saying, "No shame in a drunk DM," he wrote. "God knows I've done worse on this app lol."
And it didn't stop there. Right before "Rumors" came out, Lizzo had another announcement concerning Chris: that he was the father to their fake baby.
"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," she said in another TikTok. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."
The Avengers actor replied, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he said. "My mother will be so happy lol." He added that he wanted no "gender reveal parties," which was likely a good call considering they have been controversial online.
Lizzo then joked that she "secured the child support bag."