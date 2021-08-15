Jennifer Lopez Officially Moves On After Removing Ex-Fiancé Alex Rodriguez From Instagram

Watch : Why Ben Affleck Might Be Endgame for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's latest gesture has "No Me Ames" written all over it.

The 52-year-old global superstar proved that she's seriously moving on on from her breakup with Alex Rodriguez by making their split Instagram official. Take one look at her grid and you'll notice the retired MLB player is no longer featured on her page.

However, A-Rod does appear in a handful of J.Lo's videos that aren't centered around him, including a Father's Day tribute she shared in June 2020, a clip of the two speaking to President Joe Biden in October 2020 and another post dedicated to her mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday in December 2020.

In addition, the JLo Beauty founder unfollowed her ex-fiancé. But at this time, the 46-year-old sports broadcaster still follows Jennifer and has kept photos of her on his Instagram page.

After hitting a rough patch in their four-year relationship earlier this year, the duo decided to call off their engagement in April.