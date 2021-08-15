Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight Since Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker has gotten back on a plane, conquering one of his biggest fears after extreme trauma, with the support of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the two were photographed boarding a private jet at a small airport in Camarillo, Calif. and landing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It marked the first flight for the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer, who has feared flying since he was a child, since he survived a deadly September 2008 plane crash in South Carolina.
Travis and Kourtney, 42, embraced before boarding the jet and she held his hands as they walked up the stairs, according to The Daily Mail, which posted photos of the two upon departure and arrival. The two were joined on board by her mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
The private plane crash almost 13 years ago killed four people, including two of Travis' close friends, and left the musician with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. Travis was hospitalized for three months and underwent 26 surgeries.
He and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein were the only ones to survive the crash. The latter suffered burns himself while helping to put out the flames on Travis' body with the shirt off his own back, according to the drummer's 2016 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. DJ AM died of a drug overdose at age 26 less than a year later.
Since the crash, Travis has taken tour buses and cruise ships to get to his concerts. But this past June, about six months after he started dating Kourtney, Travis surprised fans by tweeting, "I might fly again," adding a plane emoji."
Un a Men's Health interview published in June, Travis talked about his PTSD from the 2008 crash, saying that if he "saw a plane [in the sky]," he "was determined it was going to crash." He also expressed hope of flying again.
"I have to," he said. "I want to make the choice to try and overcome it."
Travis, father to son Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, and who also helped raise stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, also told the outlet, "If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my children], 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them."
Earlier this year, Kourtney helped Travis conquer another longtime fear: Heights. The two went on a trip to Utah, where they crossed a suspension bridge across one of the canyons. Travis shared a video of their trek, during he paused to tell Kourtney, "I love you."