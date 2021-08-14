Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Dramatic New Hairstyle With Sexy Selfies

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing the beauty boundaries once more!
It's safe to say the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hot girl summer is still going strong as she recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder showed off her fabulous short haircut, in which she rocked a long bob.
To celebrate her new beauty look, the reality TV personality snapped a series of mirror selfies that highlighted her fresh chop. And the focus was most certainly on her 'do because she posed in a simple black sports bra and matching sweatpants.
Kourtney, 42, also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram Stories of her chopped-off locks scattered by a pair of scissors. If anything, her snapshot confirmed that her haircut is the real deal. Moreover, per her tags, it seems celebrity hairstylist Peter Savic is the mastermind behind Kourt's hair transformation.
The mom of three's beauty transformation comes just one day after her sister, Khloe Kardashian, decided to embrace her naturally curly hair.
"I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling)," the Good American co-founder shared, adding, "I've been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years. I've been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I've been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid."
She added, "I actually kinda like my curls."
