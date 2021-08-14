Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Show PDA During Romantic Date Night in Newport Beach

Watch : Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's On-Set Tension

Christina Haack's latest outing is far from a flop.

The Flip or Flop star recently enjoyed some one-on-one time with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall, as they stepped out in Newport Beach, Calif. for a fun date night. On Friday, Aug. 13, the couple, who began dating in July, were all smiles during their late-night hang out at the Mastro's Ocean Club restaurant.

Taking to Instagram, Christina shared a photo of their romantic date night, in which she and Joshua held hands and smiled from ear to ear while seated at their table.

For their outing, the Christina on the Coast star looked effortlessly chic, wearing a smocked tank top that featured a red floral design and denim pants. Joshua dressed just as dapper for dinner, donning a gray button-down shirt and jeans.

In recent weeks, the 38-year-old reality TV personality hasn't shied away from putting her relationship on display.