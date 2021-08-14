Kendall Jenner Poses in Thong Bikini in Photo From Tropical Vacation With Hailey Bieber

Watch : Kendall Jenner Celebrates BF Devin Booker's Olympic Victory

Kendall Jenner is reminiscing about the start of her hot girl summer with a sexy photo.

In a photo posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Aug. 13, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a bright blue and green floral string thong bikini and a neon green baseball cap worn backwards while inside a shallow swimming pool overlooking a sandy beach. The photo was taken during her vacation earlier this summer with friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Finally!" Hailey commented. "Love this picture!!!!"

Another user wrote, "Devin Booker is so lucky," referring to the NBA star, who has been Kendall's boyfriend of more than a year.

An eyewitness told E! News in June that Kendall and Hailey "had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out" during their Cabo vacation. "They had a private plunge pool at their room, and they spent most of their time lounging and taking photos," the person said. "Their room was right on the beach, and they could easily run onto the sand and enjoy the beach, if they wanted."