Jason Momoa Reveals How Being a Girl Dad Prepared Him For His Latest Movie Role

Watch : Jason Momoa Responds to The Rock's Daughter's B-Day Request

When art imitates life.

Jason Momoa shared a rare glimpse into his personal life to discuss how he prepared for his latest movie role in Netflix's Sweet Girl, which, just like in his real life, includes a father-daughter relationship.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Jason explains that being a father to two daughters, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12, and Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, whom he shares with wife Lisa Bonet, helped him encapsulate his character even more. After all, in Sweet Girl, Jason plays a dad who loses his wife to cancer after a pharmaceutical company pulls a potentially life-saving drug off the market. He and his daughter, played by Isabela Merced, are on a mission to get justice.

"My first two babies are girls," Jason, 42, shares about getting into the mindset of his character, adding, "You know, if I was a dad that didn't have a daughter, it would be different."

"It's extremely different having boys and girls, so it definitely prepared me," he continues. "Isabela is definitely not too far off of what Lola would be like, so it made it easy."