Tim McGraw Reacts to Daughter Audrey's Kissing Scene in His New Music Video

Tim McGraw is just over here being a typical dad after watching his daughter kiss someone in his latest music video.

His and wife Faith Hill's 19-year-old daughter Audrey plays the lead role in "7500 OBO," released on Friday, Aug. 13. The video marks the teen's acting debut.

Much of the clip was filmed from inside a truck, which the narrator is trying to sell as he reflects on memories of an old love, apparently played by Audrey. One scene shows them kissing inside the vehicle and being caught by the girl's father.

Tim hilariously reacted to Audrey's kissing scenes in his Instagram Reels, showing his behind-the-scenes look at her filming.

"I'm not calling that a 'make-out scene,'" Tim said. "That's just a nice little peck on the cheek after a date. I tried to yell 'cut' but I didn't get there quick enough."

The musician continued, "I'm not gonna beat him up, I guess I'll let you slide on this one.