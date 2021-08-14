Titans' Vincent Kartheiser Denies On-Set Misbehavior Accusations Following Investigations

Watch : Will Vincent Kartheiser Miss His Hairline?

Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser is denying allegations of misbehavior on the set of HBO Max series Titans.

The star, who plays villain Jonathan Crane, a.k.a Scarecrow, on the new third season of the DC superhero show, was the subject of two recent internal Warner Brother Television investigations of alleged negative behavior. No other parties have been identified.

"Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations," the actor's rep told E! News on Saturday, Aug. 14. "Warner Bros. investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives."

A source close to the situation told E! News that the first complaint about Kartheiser involved "sophomoric behavior of a verbal nature" that required "corrective action" but not termination. Warner Bros. Television's labor relations department investigated and interviewed relevant parties and also addressed the issues directly with the actor and counseled him on behavioral matters.