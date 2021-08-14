Khloe Kardashian Says Social Media Makes Her Feel "Super Anxious" For This Reason

Even though she starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 20 seasons, Khloe Kardashian still feels anxious about social media at times.
The reality star, 37, faced her fears by sharing an au naturel picture of herself with her undone curly hair on Friday, Aug. 13. Khloe hinted she was a little scared of receiving mean comments about her atypical look: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it," she wrote, before adding, "please don't ruin the feeling."
Khlovers quickly applauded her for her courage. One fan, who goes by Lex under the Twitter handle @Khlocaine_, showed support for her idol's 'do by writing, "i know khlo probably had doubts before posting those pics (for whatever reason) but there's been so much positive feedback and i hope she's taking it all in!" As Lex said, "let the good outweigh the bad, always."
Khloe responded directly to explain why she experiences "anxiety" about social media, saying it can get "cruel."
"I've been taking a step back from social media a little bit because I feel like no matter what I do it's always so over analyzed," True's mom said. "Sometimes when I feel really good, people like to point out that they feel the complete opposite about me."
She said it's OK if social media users weigh in with their thoughts, but she feels that "some people do it in a cruel way."
Khloe revealed, "Sometimes social media makes me feel super anxious and i over think everything."
Although people on the internet can be brutal, Khloe made it clear that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is nothing but supportive. "In my world, with my loved ones, I feel uplifted, respected and confident," she tweeted. (Let's just say they all know a thing or two about social media clap backs.)
Ultimately, the Kocktails with Khloé host has come to realize "there's nothing wrong with taking a step back sometimes," she said.
She ended with a message of love to her loyal fans, writing, "I hope you know how much I adore you and all of my Khlovers! For real for real!!!!! You guys make me happy and I know what we have! Im super grateful."