Score Our Place's Bestselling Always Pan in a Zesty New Hue

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you have been wanting to purchase Our Place's famous Always Pan but were waiting for a colorway that spoke to you, you're going to like their latest release.

You can now get the cult-favorite 8-in-1 pan in a bold yellow hue called "Zest." And if that color doesn't make you instantly feel happier or a bit more excited to cook, then we don't know what will. In addition to releasing a new colorway, Our Place is offering a free handmade dinnerware set with every purchase of an Always Pan. Not only will you be able to whip up a beautiful home-cooked meal without washing a ton of pans, but you can serve up your creations in style!

To shop the new colorway and score a free dinnerware set, scroll below!