Score Our Place's Bestselling Always Pan in a Zesty New Hue

You can also get a free dinnerware set when you purchase this game-changing 8-in-1 pan!

By Emily Spain Aug 15, 2021 2:00 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you have been wanting to purchase Our Place's famous Always Pan but were waiting for a colorway that spoke to you, you're going to like their latest release.

You can now get the cult-favorite 8-in-1 pan in a bold yellow hue called "Zest." And if that color doesn't make you instantly feel happier or a bit more excited to cook, then we don't know what will. In addition to releasing a new colorway, Our Place is offering a free handmade dinnerware set with every purchase of an Always Pan. Not only will you be able to whip up a beautiful home-cooked meal without washing a ton of pans, but you can serve up your creations in style!

To shop the new colorway and score a free dinnerware set, scroll below!

15 Things Every Grown-Up Kitchen Should Have

Always Pan

This non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coated pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces. It offers ultimate convenience with a custom stainless steel steamer basket, nesting beechwood spatula with integrated spoon rest and pour spouts.

$145
Our Place

