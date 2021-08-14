Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Hidden Gems in Bandier's Sale Section

Treat yourself to something fun and fresh while saving big!

By Emily Spain Aug 14, 2021 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Bandier Weekend Sale E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Saturdays are for savings! 

Whether you're laying in bed contemplating going to the gym or have already tackled your chores, you have to give Bandier's sale section a look! The fashion retailer has some pretty incredible deals on stylish activewear, streetwear, sneakers and accessories.

From printed leggings and hoodies to swimwear and Bala exercise equipment, we rounded up our favorite sale finds on Bandier's website that we think you'll like, too. Scroll below to check out our picks!

This Weekend's Best Sales: Dermstore, ThirdLove, Madewell & More

Sincerely Jules x Bandier The Juniper Zip Up Hoodie

Wear this hoodie post-workout or around the house, regardless you'll look cute and feel cozy.

$88
$60
Bandier

Tropic of C Movement Form Legging

These fall-ready leggings offer a wide waistband and seamless construction for ultimate comfort and unrestricted movement.

$128
$55
Bandier

Tropic of C Movement Savannah Bikini

Summer doesn't have to end with this cheeky mango-hued swimsuit. It will definitely get you a bunch of fire emojis on your Instagram.

$90
Top $45
Bandier
$80
Bottoms $40
Bandier

Madeworn TLC Tee

Madeworn's t-shirts are super duper comfy and stylish! Rep this tee with a pair of bike shorts or denim.

$160
$110
Bandier

The Willow Scoop Neck Tank

Tanks like this one are great staple pieces to have in your wardrobe. We love how they can be dressed up or down!

$48
$35
Bandier

Nike Air Max Viva

Are the soles of your trusted running shoes getting thinner and thinner? Upgrade them with these foam-heeled sneakers. The lacing system, which uses two separate laces, ensure a secure and comfortable fit that will help you get through your long-distance runs.

$140
$100
Bandier

All Access High Waisted Center Stage Pocket Legging

We're obsessed with the silky-smooth compression fabric on these camouflage leggings, plus the extra wide double-layer waistband will help them stay up during rigorous HIIT workouts.

$98
$70
Bandier

Nike React Escape Run

Made for city running, the sneakers feature cushioned foam and multidirectional traction for added stability and comfort when running on pavements.

$100
$84
Bandier

Mary Young Mayes Bra

Pair this ribbed sports bra with the matching bike shorts for an off-duty look that you can wear to pilates and brunch with friends.

$55
$30
Bandier
$65
Shorts $35
Bandier

Bala Sliders

If you're experiencing a plateau in your fitness journey, add these sliders to your routine to further engage your core and intensify any workout.

$20
$17
Bandier

Ready for more deals? Score savings on Roolee's amazingly cute athleisure collection.

