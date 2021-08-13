Who Do You Think Dies on The White Lotus? Vote Now!

Who checked out of the White Lotus for good? Fans of the HBO dramedy have been wondering this very question since the season one premiere.
Thankfully, after weeks of anticipation, we are set to finally learn the truth when The White Lotus finale drops on Aug. 15. For those who need a refresher, in the opening scene of the series, newlywed Shane (Jake Lacy) seems downcast as fellow travelers at the airport bug him for details about his trip. After Shane reveals he stayed at the White Lotus, one of the nosy newcomers responds, "White Lotus? Our guide told us someone was killed there."
"The body's on our plane," a frustrated Shane shares. "Yeah, they are about to load the body on our plane."
As the couple continues to ask questions about the whereabouts of Shane's wife, the disinterested former White Lotus guest shuts down the conversation by snapping, "No offense, leave me the f--k alone."
From this moment on, we've been wondering who is in the coffin and why Shane is so upset about it. The obvious front-runner is Shane's wife Rachel, played by Alexandra Daddario, who seems to detest everything about her new spouse and is noticeably M.I.A. at the airport. There's also the White Lotus' hotel manager Armond, played by Murray Bartlett, who finds himself in a chaotic situation after breaking his sobriety.
Perhaps these options are too obvious? Another potential victim could be hotel guest Mark, played by Steve Zahn, who literally thinks he's dying of cancer at the beginning of the season. Killing him off could be an ironic end to Mark's stay in paradise.
We also wonder if Paula, played by Brittany O'Grady, is safe, as she's been causing drama after falling for hotel employee Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano).
Of course, these are just a handful of options as the cast also includes Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Fred Hechinger, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell and Molly Shannon, who all play characters that could be at risk.
So, while we wait for the likely jaw-dropping finale, cast your vote on who you think dies on The White Lotus!
The White Lotus Season Finale
The White Lotus season finale airs Aug. 15 on HBO.