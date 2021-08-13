Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curl in Flirty Selfie

Curl power! Khloe Kardashian is embracing her natural tresses.
The Good American co-founder shared a photo of her untouched hair on Friday, Aug. 13, writing on Instagram, "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling)."
And while there's always a critic, a majority of the comments were positive. Hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons wrote, "Your natural texture is my FAVORITE," while bestie Malika commented, "I love it so much."
Even Khloe's little sis Kendall Jenner remarked, "I love your natural hair," to which Khloe replied, "If you comment, it's a big deal."
True Thompson's mama credited Malika for the impromptu pic, as she was the one "who encouraged me to post," Khloe said.
On her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old reality star shared that she decided to give her hair a break from heat and products during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years," she explained. "I've been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I've been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid."
She added, "I actually kinda like my curls."
Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum always loved to see the star sporting curly hair. When Khloe posed alongside Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for the Kim's Diamonds Collection line of perfume in 2019, she went back to her roots with a brown, curly wig.
At the time, Kardashian family hair stylist Chris Appleton told E! News, "It was a question of should Khloe be dark-haired to match the sisters and they definitely wanted to do a curly look, but it needed to be done the right away. It was a hard look to pull off. It was about making sure it was done in a way that was elegant and flattering."
While it was a challenge for Chris, he said Khloe was "really excited" to see what her hair would end up looking like.
A short time later, Khloe recruited expert colorist Tracy Cunningham to take her hair from blonde to brunette. "It's so funny that we're loving her hair color right now," Tracey shared with E! News in May. "I texted her this photo [of her as a child] and I said, 'Look, you are that color right now.' So she is her true color and it looks so good on her. I'm obsessed."
Khloe's back to bronde now, so we're guessing that brondes do have more fun!