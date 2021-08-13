Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling "Cute" as She Embraces Her Natural Curl in Flirty Selfie

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Advice to Younger Self: "Live for Yourself"

Curl power! Khloe Kardashian is embracing her natural tresses.

The Good American co-founder shared a photo of her untouched hair on Friday, Aug. 13, writing on Instagram, "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don't ruin the feeling)."

And while there's always a critic, a majority of the comments were positive. Hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons wrote, "Your natural texture is my FAVORITE," while bestie Malika commented, "I love it so much."

Even Khloe's little sis Kendall Jenner remarked, "I love your natural hair," to which Khloe replied, "If you comment, it's a big deal."

True Thompson's mama credited Malika for the impromptu pic, as she was the one "who encouraged me to post," Khloe said.

On her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old reality star shared that she decided to give her hair a break from heat and products during the coronavirus pandemic. "I've been getting straightening treatments on my hair for years," she explained. "I've been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I've been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid."