Snacks We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who else gets excited to peruse their pantry in between meals when your stomach starts to rumble? Hopefully we aren't the only ones.
Whether you're in the mood for something salty or sweet or maybe a mix of both, we rounded up our favorite snacks that will help you satisfy your cravings and hold you over until your next big meal. Warning: These snacks are wildly addicting!
Scroll below to check out our picks and get snackin'!
Simple Mills Mint Chocolate Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins
Regardless if you're family or a friend, we won't share these sweet thins with anyone! They're basically a thinner version of a Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie, but way more nutritious. These delicious cracker-cookie hybrids are made with nutrient-dense watermelon seed flour, cashew flour, sunflower seed flour, flax and naturally sweetened with coconut sugar at 7g per serving. Score! Don't sleep on the honey cinnamon version either, they're like the Teddy Grahams you used to have as a kid.
LesserEvil Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Popcorn - Pack of 3
Guilt-free popcorn? Umm yes, count us in! This vegan popcorn, seasoned with Himalayan pink salt, is made with organic coconut oil that tastes like movie theater popcorn minus the calories.
Enjoy Life Foods Grab & Go Chocolate Protein Bites - Pack of 18
Perfect for fueling up pre- or post-workout, these small protein bites pack a ton of flavor. We always keep a pack in our gym bag!
Wonderful Pistachios - Sea Salt & Vinegar
Looking for something savory to munch on? We suggest these California-grown pistachios flavored with sea salt and vinegar. They're made with plant protein and serve as a good source of fiber. Plus, you don't have to do deal with shells!
Partake Birthday Cake Cookies
Since we're in back-to-school season, it's time to start stocking up on treats for your kiddo's lunchboxes that can be safely shared with their classmates. These addicting cookies are vegan, allergy-friendly and non-GMO.
Simple Mills Almond Flour Snack Bars - Dark Chocolate Almond (3-Count)
If you're not fans of breakfast but need a boost every once in a while, these almond flour snack bars are a must.
SkinnyDipped Snack Attack Minis Almond Variety Pack - Pack of 25
We love these mini packs of almonds! The variety pack will allow you to taste SkinnyDipped's bestselling flavors like Lemon Bliss, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Super Dark + Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter. Plus, they can fit in your pocket, purse or gym bag.
SmartSweets Smart Fish - Pack of 12
We practically inhale SmartSweet's Smart Fish candies! They taste like the iconic Swedish Fish candy, but have 92% less sugar. Each bag is only 100 calories!
Sweet Nothings Spoonable Smoothie Variety Pack - 12-Pack
If you're in the mood for a healthy yet refreshing treat on a summer's day, Sweet Nothings' spoonable smoothies are a delicious option. Each cup is packed with good-for-you ingredients, plus they're dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without added sugars, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.
Beauty Super Bar - 6 Bars
Two things that we take seriously is snacking and skincare. Sakara's Beauty Super Bars are high-fiber, low-sugar and offer 10g of clean, plant-based protein. Each bar also includes a "patent-pending skin-beautifying ingredient clinically shown to make skin look clearer, brighter and firmer."
Eclipse Plant-Based Ice Cream - Mint Chip
After dinner, cleanse your palate without the guilt with Eclipse's plant-based ice creams. The mint chocolate chip flavor is our favorite!
Ready for more snack and mealtime essentials? Check out the items every grow-up kitchen should have.