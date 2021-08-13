SNL Alum Horatio Sanz Denies Allegations of Sexually Assaulting and Groping Teen

Saturday Night Live alum Horatio Sanz denies sexual misconduct allegations by a fan, who claims in a lawsuit that the comedian groomed and assaulted her when she was an underage teen.

In the complaint, filed in New York on Thursday, Aug. 12 and obtained by E! News, the unnamed Pennsylvania woman, identified as "Jane Doe," claims that the actor sexually assaulted her multiple times, beginning in 2000, when she was 15 and he was about 31. She also says Sanz, who starred on SNL between 1998 and 2006, sent her explicit messages for years and that in 2019, he allegedly apologized to her by text for his behavior.

In a statement to E! News on Friday, Aug. 13, Sanz's attorney Andrew Brettler said, "This individual's claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false." The lawyer added, "However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false. Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims."

The plaintiff has not responded to the attorney's remarks.