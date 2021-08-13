Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

See the Terrifying First Trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Get a taste of the terror to come by watching the first trailer for American Horror Story season 10, starring Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and more.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 13, 2021 7:56 PMTags
It's time for the first dose of American Horror Story season 10.

On Friday, Aug. 13, FX released the first official trailer for part one of American Horror Story: Double Feature. In typical AHS fashion, plenty of terror is teased for the upcoming episodes, which premiere on Aug. 25.

Part one of the new season, titled "Red Tide," stars Finn Wittrock as a writer who has relocated his family, including a pregnant wife played by fellow AHS vet Lily Rabe, to Provincetown, Mass. "I think this is going to be the perfect place to work without distraction," the wife notes while taking in their new home.

However, the quiet seaside town may be more sinister than these newcomers realize. Case in point: While Frances Conroy and Evan Peters' characters first encourage their new neighbor's work, they're later seen pulling a gun on the writer, who seems to be possessed by a hot streak.

photos
American Horror Story's Shocking Casting Moves

"There's nothing more addictive than success. You've tasted it now," Conroy's latest fabulously dressed character says. "You're never going to be able to live without it."

The trailer takes a spooky turn when monsters are seen shattering windows and a mysterious creature is spotted floating in a graveyard. We also got a glimpse of Sarah Paulson, whose actions speak louder than screams, uh, we mean, words, as she is seen running away in terror.

There has certainly been a lot of anticipation for season 10, as production for the show shut down for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic. It didn't help that fans have been eager to see the stacked season 10 cast, which also includes Macaulay CulkinBillie LourdLeslie GrossmanRyan Kiera Armstrong and Angelica Ross, in their new roles.

Then, in March 2021, Murphy built excitement by announcing the season's movie-themed titled through a new video, which read, "Two horrifying stories… one season. One by the sea… One by the sand. More to come…"

So, that explains why part two of the season is called, "Death Valley."

Ryan Murphy/Instagram

While we wait for more news about part two, watch the terrifying trailer for part one above.

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres Aug. 25 on FX.

