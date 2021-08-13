Simone Biles Suffers Finger Wound After Being Bitten by Dog

Watch : Simone Biles Rocks Fresh New Hairstyle

Simone Biles is sharing an update from a recent ruff experience.



Although the 24-year-old gymnast didn't specify details about the encounter, Biles, who seemed to be in good spirits, showed fans on Instagram Stories some minor wounds as the result of a recent dog bite. Before panning the camera toward one of her hands in the Aug. 13 clip, she said, "Here's an update on my finger after the dog bit me."



Adding in her caption that "German Shepherds don't play," she also noted, "I've grown up my whole life with German Shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY." Thankfully, all seems well thanks to a visit to the doctor, where, Biles shared, she received a "tetanus shot."



The Olympian—who is no stranger to stressful situations—seemed relatively calm after the incident, perhaps because she grew up around that particular dog breed and is a dog mom herself!