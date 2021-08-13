Simone Biles Suffers Finger Wound After Being Bitten by Dog

Simone Biles is sharing an update from a recent ruff experience.
Although the 24-year-old gymnast didn't specify details about the encounter, Biles, who seemed to be in good spirits, showed fans on Instagram Stories some minor wounds as the result of a recent dog bite. Before panning the camera toward one of her hands in the Aug. 13 clip, she said, "Here's an update on my finger after the dog bit me."
Adding in her caption that "German Shepherds don't play," she also noted, "I've grown up my whole life with German Shepherds & never got bit. This dog @ the farm just said NOT TODAY." Thankfully, all seems well thanks to a visit to the doctor, where, Biles shared, she received a "tetanus shot."
The Olympian—who is no stranger to stressful situations—seemed relatively calm after the incident, perhaps because she grew up around that particular dog breed and is a dog mom herself!
The decorated athlete has two adorable French bulldogs, Lilo and Rambo, who faithfully accompany their mom to her gymnastic practices, and have a loyal following of their own on Instagram.
They even made a very special appearance at this year's Tokyo Olympics while their mom was competing—well sort of.
As Biles performed her bronze medal winning beam routine on Aug. 3, Scott Evans from Access Hollywood cheered her on in the stands in an epic way: By holding up cardboard cutouts of the gymnast's dogs. "We just wanted to make sure [Biles] felt the love," Evans explained to Access Hollywood. "Who loves you more than your pups? Since they couldn't be there, we brought ‘em!"
"To be there watching this moment in person is something I'll never forget," he continued. "[Biles] on that beam was a triumph. My heart was pounding with every move. When she dismounted that beam, I finally took a breath."
Here's hoping the superstar is healed and beaming again soon!