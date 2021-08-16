Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters
Shahs of Sunset Reunion: Mike Shouhed Is in the Hot Seat Over Sexting Scandal in Shocking Trailer

E! News has the exclusive first look at the Shahs season nine reunion and Mike Shouhed's girlfriend Paulina joins to weigh in on the explosive sexting drama. Watch!

By Brett Malec Aug 16, 2021 1:00 PMTags
In the hot seat once again.

E! News has the exclusive first look at the shocking Shahs of Sunset season nine reunion and the sneak peek finds Mike Shouhed getting grilled once again over his sexting scandal.

"So Mike, you never met up with any of the girls you sexted with?" host Andy Cohen asks. "Never," he replies.

Destiney Rose claims, "He's tried to get with two of my girlfriends."

Things only get more dramatic when Mike's girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen joins the reunion. "Paulina, I have been nothing but honest," Destiney says before Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi asks her, "Is Destiney lying about what she knows?"

Later, Reza Farahan accuses Mike of trying to gaslight him before Paulina calls GG a "hood rat."

But Mike isn't the only topic up for discussion. Andy takes a poll of the cast and asks in regard to Mercedes "MJ" Javid's son, "Who here this Reza should be allowed to meet Shams?" 

Reza walks off set in tears over his rift with MJ's husband Tommy Feight.

"I don't know how to approach you, I don't know how to approach Tommy," MJ tells Reza backstage.

GG also provides some "raunchy" comic relief by snacking on a phallic cucumber mid-taping (much to Nema Vand's delight). "I'll never look at those cucumbers the same," Andy cracks.

The explosive trailer ends with a bombshell question from Andy to Mike: "If she said it's either me or the show, what would you do?"

Bravo

Watch the exclusive sneak peek for yourself. The Shahs of Sunset reunions air Sunday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Binge Shahs on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

