Monica Lewinsky Reveals Her Greatest Regret Ahead of Impeachment: American Crime Story

Monica Lewinsky isn't one to shy away from the tough questions.

Participating in Vanity Fair's Proust Questionnaire, published Aug. 12, the White House's most well-known intern responded honestly when asked about her greatest regret: "That some of my choice have caused others suffering."

Of course, this isn't the first time the 48-year-old activist has discussed the '90s affair with Bill Clinton that almost brought down his presidency.

Lewinsky wrote about it for the first time, also in Vanity Fair, in 2014. "I, myself, deeply regret what happened between me and President Clinton," the magazine contributor shared in her essay. "Let me say it again: I. Myself. Deeply. Regret. What. Happened."

Lewinsky and Clinton's affair led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives in 1999. The Senate later acquitted him. Lewinsky, in her early 20s at the time, suffered through years of public shaming and mockery.

So when asked what she considered her greatest achievement, it makes sense that she told Vanity Fair in her latest interview, "Survival—and that my humor and ability to open my heart are still intact."