Lorde Fires Back at "Insulting" and "Sexist" Claim She's Part of Jack Antonoff's "Stable"

Don't call Lorde's Solar Power a Jack Antonoff album.
While the singer worked with the producer on her new music, she made it clear that this is her record.
"I haven't made a Jack Antonoff record," Lorde told The New York Times in an interview published Aug. 12. "I've made a Lorde record and he's helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting."
She also emphasized that she spearheaded the artistic process.
"I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don't like. And I beat them out of the work that we do together," she explained to the newspaper. "I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we're doing up a house together and he's like, 'Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!' And I'm like, 'Great—one per room.'"
Antonoff has collaborated with a number of female artists—including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey—over the course of his career. However, Lorde doesn't want fans lumping their work together and treating her, as she put it, as part of "Jack's stable"—with The New York Times writing she said this "with some edge and more humor."
This isn't the first time Lorde has had to set the record straight on working with Antonoff. The two-time Grammy winner also shut down romance rumors following his split from his ex, actress, writer and producer Lena Dunham, in 2018.
In an interview with The New York Times, Lorde called both of these narratives "retro" and "sexist."
"No one who's in a job that isn't my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack," the artist, who also worked with Antonoff on Melodrama, later added. "He's like a partner to me. We're in a relationship. It's not a romantic relationship, but we've been in it for seven years, and it's a really unique thing, so I don't begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it."