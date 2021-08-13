Lizzo Reveals Her NSFW Plans for a Future Date With Chris Evans

Lizzo is feeling good as hell about a potential romance with Chris Evans.
In case you may have missed it, the Grammy winner recently started a hilarious rumor that she was pregnant with the Captain America star's baby in a TikTok video—which scored her a DM from the Marvel actor himself. Now, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared her plans for Evans if he follows through on his promise to attend one of her upcoming concerts.
After explaining that the stars are already lining up astrologically for the two entertainers since their "Taurus-Gemini energy is unmatched," the 33-year-old vocalist revealed her hope for a very romantic rendezvous. "We have plans, well—we don't have plans," Lizzo told host Andy Cohen. "But he did say he will come to a show, and I was like, okay, shots on me. And he said, ‘no shots on me.'"
"So, here's my scenario," she continued. "He's naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off." Eyes wide open at her own juicy revelation, Lizzo jokingly cut herself off, saying, "Okay. Sorry. Next question."
Lizzo's confession is just a small step in the two's flirty friendship, considering they've already overcome that tiny obstacle of discussing the details of their non-existent baby just last week.
"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," Lizzo joked in an Aug 2. TikTok clip. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in." Referring to the 40-year-old actor, Lizzo added, "We're going to have a little America."
And to make things even better, in another upload, Lizzo shared what appeared to be her Instagram direct messages with The Avengers star. "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he wrote, with a laughing emoji. "My mother will be so happy lol."
However, Chris did have one simple request when it came to their fake child: "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."