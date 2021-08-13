Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Reveals How She and Doug Hehner Plan to Avoid Divorce

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are continuing to fight for their marriage.
The Married at First Sight couple revealed how they're working on their relationship in an Instagram post on Aug. 12.
"Our couples therapist told us a good way to avoid divorce is by having FUN *together*," Jamie wrote alongside a photo and video of the duo doing the TikTok koala challenge. "Before we were mom and dad we were spontaneous, silly, and adventurous...it honestly feels so good to just laugh with each other again..."
The reality star then explained they're going to continue to do the things that made them fall in love with each other after they wed at first sight. For instance, she noted they're going to enjoy some family time this weekend by having her sister visit, going to the beach and celebrating their daughter Gracie's fourth birthday with a ballerina party.
As a result, Jamie told her followers she's going to live in the moment and take a break from Instagram. "Soooo, I'm gonna spend the next couple of days completely off social media," she added, "so I can be super present with my fam bam and keep working on fighting for my marriage!"
And she encouraged them to do the same. "{BTW, if you're feeling overwhelmed or stressed I hope you know it's ok to take time for YOU. You deserve it!" the TV personality continued. "If you want, take this little social media break with me! We can come back together on Sunday! ...I never knew how much choosing to be PRESENT helps, but it really does! Sending you loads of love!}"
The post comes two days after Jamie opened up about some of the challenges she and Doug are facing. "We're not giving up on each other," she wrote in a separate Instagram message, "not now, not ever."
In the post, Jamie shared a photo of the pair sitting in the car crying following a "heated call" with their therapist.
"It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER" she stated,"...gosh, a good therapist is everything!"
She then thanked their fans for their support and noted she and Doug remain committed to each other.
"I will fight for my family!" Jamie, who also shares 15-month-old son Hendrix with Doug and has spoken about her previous pregnancy losses, concluded. "I mean, sometimes more than they even want me to…But right now, I'm fighting for my marriage. For my children. For ME."