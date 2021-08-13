Britney SpearsBachelor NationTV ScoopShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Disney Channel Star Leigh-Allyn Baker Goes Viral for Anti-Mask Speech at School Board Meeting

Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for her role on the Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie, delivered a speech that was unsuccessful in scuttling a COVID-19 mask mandate.

By Ryan Gajewski Aug 13, 2021 11:09 AMTags
ControversyDisneyCelebritiesCoronavirus
Watch: Bella Hadid Flips Off the NYPD for Not Wearing Masks

A former Disney star was among the individuals who gathered on Thursday, Aug. 12 to criticize the mask mandate at a school district in Franklin, Tenn.

Leigh-Allyn Baker, who starred as Amy Duncan on the Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie, addressed the Williamson County Board of Education meeting in an effort to thwart the mask protocol. The mandate ended up passing anyway, which led to heckling from protesters, according to NBC News.

"My name is Leigh-Allyn Baker, and I'm a California refugee," the 49-year-old star shared in footage that went viral. "I gave up everything there: a really successful Hollywood career, television shows. I gave it all up for freedom and to come to this friendly place in Tennessee and be greeted with open arms, and I love it here."

She continued, "I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children, and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations. I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption."

photos
Disney Channel Hunks: Then & Now

According to Leigh-Allyn, who is also known for recurring roles on Will & Grace and Charmed, her children "will just not be able to get" the COVID-19 vaccine. The star added, "And still, I would never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists can confirm."

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

The actress went on to refer to the meeting as a "clown show" and said that she felt empowered by "the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Federalist Papers and also the Bible. These guarantee my freedom and yours and our children's to breathe oxygen."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

Her outburst, which has raised eyebrows on social media, can be seen in the above tweet. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

The Unraveling of Chris Watts Before He Murdered His Family

2

Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With "Bummed Out" Bikini Photo

3

Heidi Montag Slams Lauren Conrad for Treating Her Like a "Dog"

4

Bachelor Nation's Jef Holm Seeks Restraining Order Against Robby Hayes

5

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Body Shamer Over Pregnancy Speculation