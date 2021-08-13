Disney Channel Star Leigh-Allyn Baker Goes Viral for Anti-Mask Speech at School Board Meeting

Watch : Bella Hadid Flips Off the NYPD for Not Wearing Masks

A former Disney star was among the individuals who gathered on Thursday, Aug. 12 to criticize the mask mandate at a school district in Franklin, Tenn.

Leigh-Allyn Baker, who starred as Amy Duncan on the Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie, addressed the Williamson County Board of Education meeting in an effort to thwart the mask protocol. The mandate ended up passing anyway, which led to heckling from protesters, according to NBC News.

"My name is Leigh-Allyn Baker, and I'm a California refugee," the 49-year-old star shared in footage that went viral. "I gave up everything there: a really successful Hollywood career, television shows. I gave it all up for freedom and to come to this friendly place in Tennessee and be greeted with open arms, and I love it here."

She continued, "I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children, and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations. I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption."