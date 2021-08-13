Watch Lizzo and Cardi B Transform Into Greek Goddesses With "Rumors" Music Video

Watch : Chris Evans Reacts to Lizzo Jokingly Pregnant With His Baby

Lizzo and Cardi B are setting the record straight in their historical new music video.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Lizzo dropped the music video for "Rumors," her first single as lead artist since 2019. The song also features a verse from Cardi B, who appeared with the "Truth Hurts" vocalist in the 2019 film Hustlers, and the two stars channel their inner Greek goddesses in the new spot.

Lizzo, 33, doesn't waste any time addressing some of the drama that has surrounded her in the time since she recently became a household name. At one point, the Grammy winner sings, "My ex n---a, he blew it/Last year, I thought I would lose it/Rеadin' s--t on the Internet/My smoothiе cleanse and my diet/No, I ain't f--k Drake yet."

She later adds, "If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin' out/Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch."