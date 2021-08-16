Whitney Way Thore Dishes About Her French Suitor in Juicy My Big Fat Fabulous Life Preview

Watch : "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" Exclusive: Je T'aime Language Exchange

Excusez-moi? We didn't know you could meet someone on a language app.

In this exclusive clip from the Aug. 17 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore dishes on the unexpected way she met her latest suitor. As Whitney explains to her pal, she "met a dude" while teaching herself French on an app.

"On a language app?" the friend inquires. "Who meets a guy on a language app?"

That is an excellent question! However, after hearing Whitney's explanation, we now realize it isn't so odd.

"Well, because we're talking," she notes. "'Cause we're exchanging language."

As Whitney continues, she reveals that her new man is "totally fluent in English," but lives overseas in Paris. Oh là là!

"I have met a French man, who lives in France," she shares in a confessional. "We met on a language exchange platform online. He is in his thirties, but he's younger than me. He's a graphic designer."